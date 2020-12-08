Piers Morgan reacts to Arsenal’s 2-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur

Piers Morgan took to social media to vent his frustration at seeing Tottenham Hotspur claim a 2-0 victory over Arsenal to move back to the top of the Premier League table.

The Gunners headed into the game looking to return to winning ways in the top flight after their 2-1 loss to Wolves at The Emirates, but they were caught twice on the counter-attack by Spurs in the first half.

Son Heung-Min fired Jose Mourinho’s side into the lead in the 13th minute, before Harry Kane netted on the stroke of half-time to put the home team in control at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Arsenal improved in the second half but were unable to find a way past Mourinho’s men as they suffered their sixth Premier League defeat of the season.

The result left the Gunners in 15th place in the table and having taken just four points from their last five games in the English top flight.

Tottenham, on the other hand, are flying high at the top of the Premier League table and they are currently level with second-placed Liverpool FC as things stand.

Celebrity Arsenal fan Morgan was clearly not happy with what he was seeing as the Gunners suffered another defeat on Sunday evening.

Posting on Twitter after the game, Morgan wrote: “Arsenal are 15th in the League …and Tottenham are top. Just when I thought 2020 couldn’t possibly get any worse… it just did.”

Arsenal will attempt to get back to winning ways in the Premier League when they take on Burnley at home on Sunday.

