Theo Walcott sends message to Arsenal fans about Mikel Arteta

Theo Walcott believes that Mikel Arteta is the “right man” for Arsenal despite the Gunners’ stuttering form.

The north London side have struggled to find consistent form in the Premier League in recent weeks and they are currently languishing down in 15th place in the table.

Arsenal have only managed to win four of their 13 games in the top flight this term to leave them scrapping towards the bottom of the table rather than challenging for a top-four finish.

The Gunners managed to come from behind to claim a 1-1 draw at home to Southampton on Wednesday night as the north London side ended their run of three straight defeats in the Premier League.

Former Arsenal star Walcott scored the opener for the Saints at The Emirates and he was quizzed about his old club after the final whistle.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Express, Walcott said: “The Emirates has changed but I feel like they’ve got the right man here for the job.”

He continued: “I felt a lot of fear in Arsenal tonight, to be honest. They’re going through a very difficult time – credit to them they got the result tonight.

“But it shows how far we’ve come that we’re very disappointed to come away without the three points. We were going into this game with so much confidence, arrogance at times.”

Arsenal will attempt to get back to winning ways in the Premier League on Saturday when they travel to face Everton in the top flight.

The north London side are aiming to try and break back into the top four this season after they finished in eighth place in the table last term.

