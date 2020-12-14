Arsene Wenger discusses Mesut Ozil’s situation at Arsenal

Arsene Wenger has insisted that Mesut Ozil was not difficult to manage during his time in charge at Arsenal.

Wenger brought Ozil to The Emirates from Real Madrid in the summer of 2013 when he was still in charge of the Gunners and the Germany playmaker established himself as a key player for the Gunners.

However, Ozil has struggled to hold down a regular spot in the Arsenal team since Wenger left the club in 2018, and he has not featured at all under Mikel Arteta this term.

Unai Emery also dropped Ozil during his doomed spell in charge of the Gunners, with Ozil having been unable to hold down a regular spot in the team since Wenger opted to leave the north London club.

Ozil has been left out of Arsenal’s Premier League squad entirely this season and it seems unlikely that he will play for the Gunners again before his contract expires at the end of this season.

Wenger has now opened up on what Ozil was like to manage when he was in charge of the north London club.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Mail, Wenger said of Ozil: “He was not difficult to manage. He was a guy who had a special quality as a creative player and needed to have fun.

“He is an artist and these guys are a bit more sensitive. They need support and an environment that pushes them to give their best.

“You have two ways to see a football team. You get everybody to do the same – the same intensity of work, the same defensive work – or you find a compromise.

“You have a more creative player in the team who can do less defensive work but you build a team around him who can compensate for these deficiencies.

“That is what you have to think about.”

Arsenal are back in Premier League action on Wednesday night when they host Southampton at The Emirates.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip