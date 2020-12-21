Alan Shearer sends relegation warning to Arsenal

Alan Shearer believes that Arsenal could be sucked into a relegation battle this season following their hopeless form in the Premier League.

The Gunners suffered their eighth defeat of the Premier League campaign at Goodison Park on Saturday evening following a 2-1 loss to top-four contenders Everton.

Everton took a first-half lead after Rob Holding scored an own goal before Nicolas Pepe levelled from the spot to offer hope of a comeback from the north London side.

However, Colombia international Yerry Mina netted a header at the end of the first half to secure three points for Carlo Ancelotti’s side and extend their winning run to three games.

Arsenal have lost eight times in 14 games in the Premier League this season, suffering defeats by Liverpool FC, Manchester City, Aston Villa, Leicester City, Wolves, Tottenham Hotspur, Burnley and Everton.

The Gunners could find themselves even closer to the relegation zone if the teams directly below them win their games in hand.

Match Of The Day pundit Shearer reckons Arsenal could find themselves in a relegation battle given their poor performances in the Premier League this term.

“Awful,” Shearer said on Match of the Day. “No creativity, players going through the motions, not working hard enough, not closing down.

“Arteta should be a worried man relying on that group of players to try and save his job.”

He added: “I wouldn’t be so sure [about Arsenal getting out of a relegation battle], not with that starting team. Not with the attitude of some of their players, no.”

Arsenal have already conceded 18 times in 14 games in the Premier League this season following some dreadful defensive performances.

The Gunners will take on bitter rivals Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge on Boxing Day on Saturday before Arsenal make the trip to Brighton on Tuesday 29 December.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip