Gary Neville slams two Arsenal players in 2-0 loss at Tottenham

Gary Neville was critical of Gabriel Magalhaes and Thomas Partey after Arsenal suffered a 2-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur in Sunday’s north London derby.

The Gunners travelled to their bitter rivals looking to avoid a sixth defeat of the Premier League season to heap more pressure on Mikel Arteta in his first full campaign in charge.

Summer signing Partey was a surprise inclusion in the Arsenal team despite a recent recovery from injury as Arteta looked to add more of a physical presence in his midfield.

However, the Ghana international was partly at fault for Son Heung-min’s opener after the South Korea international broke the deadlock in the 13th minute in front of 4,000 home supporters.

Harry Kane managed to control the ball, turn and play a pass to Son despite being marked by Gabriel before Partey was too slow to close down the Tottenham number seven.

The England captain doubled the home side’s lead on the stroke of half-time when Son teed up Kane to give Spurs a two-goal cushion heading into the interval.

Former Manchester United defender Neville wasn’t impressed with Gabriel and Partey following Son’s opener.

“Who’s got Harry Kane?” Neville said during his Sky Sports commentary.

“Gabriel, you can’t let him there… that yard. Partey as well, they’ve got to be quicker to him. Two yards off him is too far away and then you’re in trouble. They all drop off.

“It’s a brilliant strike and he’s capable of that.”

Tottenham are sitting at the top of the Premier League table thanks to their tenth game without a defeat.

Arsenal, on the other hand, remain in the bottom half of the table.

Arsenal will host Burnley and Spurs will make the trip to Crystal Palace next Sunday.

