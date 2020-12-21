Ian Wright sends message to Arsenal board about Mikel Arteta

Ian Wright has urged the Arsenal board to back under-fire Mikel Arteta despite the north London side suffering their eighth defeat of the 2020-21 Premier League season on Saturday evening.

The Gunners slumped to their fourth defeat in their last six Premier League games with a 2-1 loss to Everton at Goodison Park to leave Arteta’s side just above the relegation zone.

Nicolas Pepe’s penalty cancelled out Rob Holding’s own goal before Colombia international Yerry Mina scored a winner with his head in added time at the end of the first half.

Arsenal have lost eight of their 14 games in the Premier League to leave the Gunners facing the prospect of being sucked into a relegation battle.

Arteta has endured a difficult first full season in charge of Arsenal after the Spanish head coach led the Gunners to the FA Cup last term.

Former Arsenal striker Wright wants the Gunners to persist with Arteta despite the north London side’s dreadful run of form in the Premier League.

“I think they’ve come out and backed him – and rightly so, he’s a good coach – and they’re going to have to have to do something for him in January,” Wright told DAZN, as quoted by Metro.

“I think with the current players he’s got – I’m not saying Arsenal are going to go down, of course I’m not saying that – if you can’t arrest that slide, you will get dragged in.

“And then you’re going to be under real pressure to get yourselves out of it, then people have to perform to a certain level to get yourselves out of it.

“Because other teams can smell that blood and they will go for you, it’s a very ruthless league.”

Arsenal haven’t won a Premier League game since a 1-0 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford on 1 November.

The Gunners have only beaten Fulham, West Ham, Sheffield United and Manchester United in the Premier League this season.

Arteta’s men will take on bitter rivals Chelsea FC at The Emirates on Boxing Day before the Gunners make the trip to Brighton on Tuesday 29 December.

