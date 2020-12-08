Mikel Arteta outlines what Arsenal need to do ‘urgently’

Mikel Arteta says Arsenal need to score goals “urgently” if the Gunners are going to turn around their miserable run of form in the Premier League.

Arsenal slumped to a 2-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium following goals from Son Heung-min and Harry Kane in the first half of the north London derby.

Arteta’s side have only managed to score two goals in their last seven games in the Premier League to leave the Gunners just above the relegation zone after 11 games.

The north London side have already lost six times in 11 outings in the English top flight, having suffered defeats by Liverpool FC, Manchester City, Leicester City, Aston Villa, Wolves and Spurs.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has only netted two times in the Premier League this season and one of those goals came from the penalty spot in a 1-0 victory over Manchester United.

Speaking at his post-match media conference about Arsenal’s miserable run of form, Arteta admitted that the Gunners need to start scoring goals quickly ahead of the visit of Burnley.

Asked how Arsenal can reverse their poor run of form, Arteta said: “By scoring goals. Very simple. We need to score goals. If not, it’s unsustainable.

“It doesn’t matter what we do in the other departments on the pitch, if we don’t score goals, we can do nothing.

“So we need to put the ball in the net – urgently.”

Arsenal are in 15th position in the Premier League table and seven points above the relegation zone.

The Gunners are 11 points behind Premier League leaders Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool FC in the title race.

Arsenal will take on Burnley at The Emirates next weekend before Arteta’s men host Southampton on Wednesday 16 December.

