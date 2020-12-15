Patrice Evra lifts lid on Thierry Henry’s opinion of controversial Arsenal star

Patrice Evra has claimed that Gunners legend Thierry Henry can’t stand the idea of Granit Xhaka wearing the captain’s armband at Arsenal.

The Switzerland international has been a divisive figure throughout his Gunners career given his poor disciplinary record, mistake-laden displays and inconsistent performance level.

Xhaka was sent off in Arsenal’s 1-0 loss to Burnley on Sunday night after the Swiss midfielder grabbed Ashley Westwood by the throat during the Premier League clash.

Arsenal slumped to their seventh Premier League defeat of the 2020-21 season to heap pressure on Xhaka’s manager Mikel Arteta after the north London side’s miserable run of form.

Xhaka captained the Arsenal team under Unai Emery before he was stripped of the responsibility after an outburst at the club supporters.

However, Arteta has managed to reintegrate Xhaka into the Arsenal team in spite of his mixed record over the past four-and-a-half seasons at The Emirates.

Former Manchester United defender Evra revealed Henry’s feelings towards the Arsenal midfielder during his post-match analysis of Sunday’s game.

“Thierry Henry, one day he invited me to his house to watch Arsenal,” Evra told Sky Sports. “He turned on the TV, the first image he saw on the screen was Xhaka leading Arsenal.

“Thierry Henry turned off the TV. He said ‘I can’t watch my team and Xhaka being the captain.'”

Evra added: “We didn’t watch the game, we started talking about many things and he turned off the screen.

“It tells you everything about what even the legends of this club think about him [Xhaka]. He, again, let down his team.”

Xhaka has scored 12 times in 190 games in all competitions over the past five seasons at Arsenal following his move to The Emirates from Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach in 2016.

The Swiss midfielder has won two FA Cups and two Community Shields during his stint at Arsenal.

Arsenal will host in-form Southampton at The Emirates on Wednesday night before a trip to Everton next weekend.

