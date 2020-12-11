Mikel Arteta sends Arsenal warning to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Mikel Arteta has warned Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang that he isn’t undroppable following the Arsenal striker’s miserable run of form.

The Gabon international signed a new long-term contract at the start of the 2020-21 Premier League season to end speculation surrounding his future at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal were under pressure to tie down the Gunners skipper after Aubameyang scored 22 times in 36 games in the Premier League last season.

Aubameyang opened his account for the new Premier League season in a 3-1 victory over Fulham at Craven Cottage in the first game of the season.

However, the 31-year-old has only scored one goal more in the current campaign after Aubameyang netted the winner from the penalty spot in a 1-0 victory over Manchester United.

Aubameyang has failed to find the net in Arsenal’s last four Premier League games, while the Gunners haven’t secured a top-flight victory since their win at Old Trafford.

Asked during a news conference on Wednesday whether Aubameyang was undroppable, Arteta said:

“No-one is undroppable. At the end of the day you have to find the right players to win football matches.

“But we cannot forget what Auba has done for this club and what he has done in recent months, or a year ago.

“And as well because I see how he is training, how he is behaving, how much he wants to turn this situation around.

“And when I see that type of hunger, I stay strong to support that player with his status in the team and the performances that he has provided for this group.”

Aubameyang has scored 74 times in 122 games in all competitions over the past four seasons since his £56m move to Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund in the 2018 January transfer window.

The Gunners striker is currently on the bleakest run of his Arsenal career so far following a mere two goals in 11 Premier League games.

Arsenal will take on Burnley at The Emirates in the Premier League on Sunday before the Gunners host Southampton on Wednesday night.

