Arsenal, Liverpool FC eye Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma - report

Arsenal and Liverpool FC are interested in a swoop to sign Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Saturday 5 December 2020, 08:00 UK
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Arsenal and Liverpool FC are interested in a potential swoop to sign Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma, according to a report in England.

talkSPORT is reporting that Bissouma’s impressive performances have earned him interest from Arsenal and Liverpool FC ahead of the 2021 January transfer window.

The same article states that Arsenal and Liverpool FC are keeping tabs on the Mali international following his consistent performances for the Seagulls in the Premier League.

According to the same story, the Premier League top six contenders are weighing up a potential offer for the 24-year-old in the upcoming transfer window to bolster their respective midfield options.

The report goes on to reveal that Mikel Arteta is a big fan of Bissouma as the Gunners boss looks to sign a midfielder capable of forging a partnership with summer signing Thomas Partey.

Meanwhile, talkSPORT also claim that Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp is looking to sign a replacement for Netherlands international Georginio Wijnaldum given the former Newcastle man has just over six months left to run on his current deal.

Bissouma has scored three times in 65 games in all competitions over the past three seasons following his move to the Seagulls from Lille in the 2018 summer transfer window.

Arsenal will take on Tottenham Hotspur at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday before Liverpool FC face Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield later that same day.

