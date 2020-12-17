Christian Eriksen’s stance on Arsenal, Man United interest revealed – report

Christian Eriksen isn’t interested in a return to the Premier League despite interest from Arsenal and Manchester United, according to a report in England.

The Daily Star, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Arsenal and Manchester United are monitoring Eriksen’s current situation, with the Danish playmaker struggling at Inter Milan.

The same article states that Antonio Conte doesn’t view Eriksen as a key member of his first-team to leave the former Tottenham midfielder’s future at the San Siro in doubt.

According to the same story, Inter Milan are open to selling the 28-year-old in the January transfer window but the Serie A side want a transfer fee in the region of £27m.

The report claims that Manchester United believe Eriksen could be a good replacement for want-away Paul Pogba in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s midfield.

The Daily Star claim that “admirers” Arsenal are also keeping tabs on Eriksen despite his long association with Tottenham.

However, the media outlet reveals that Eriksen is not eager for a return to English football due to concerns about returning to the Premier League after being a flop in Serie A.

Eriksen would prefer to move to Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain in January, according to the report.

The Denmark international has made four starts and has made four substitute appearances in Serie A this season.

Eriksen failed to win a trophy during his seven-season stint at Tottenham before his £17m move to Inter Milan in the January transfer window.

