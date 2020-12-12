Arsenal and Manchester United are two of four Premier League clubs interested in Bayer Leverkusen forward Leon Bailey, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting that Arsenal, Everton, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have all sent scouts to watch Bailey in the Bundesliga and the Europa League in the current campaign.

The same article states that the Premier League quartet are also facing competition from Serie A giants Inter Milan and Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain this season.

According to the same story, Bailey’s impressive performances for Bayer Leverkusen following Kai Havertz’s move to Chelsea FC have attracted interest from the Premier League.

The Daily Mail reveals that Leeds United attempted to sign Bailey in the 2020 summer transfer window but the Yorkshire side failed to meet Bayer Leverkusen’s £36m valuation.

The report adds that the 23-year-old’s transfer valuation could have increased following his impressive performances in the current campaign.

The article concludes by saying that the Jamaica international would like to test himself in the Premier League.

Bailey has scored two goals and has made three assists in nine games in the Bundesliga this season.

The Jamaican forward has netted 29 times in 127 games in all competitions over the past five seasons at Bayer Leverkusen following his move to the German club from Genk in 2016.

Manchester United will take on Manchester City at Old Trafford in the derby on Saturday evening, while Arsenal will host Burnley on Sunday.

