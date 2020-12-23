Mikel Arteta issues warning to Arsenal fans about Gabriel Martinelli

Mikel Arteta has told Arsenal fans not to expect too much from Gabriel Martinelli too soon following his return from injury.

The young Brazilian forward had been sidelined since June after suffering a serious knee injury and requiring surgery to correct the problem.

Martinelli had been in good form before his injury setback and scored 10 goals for the Gunners last season, catching the eye with his energetic performances.

The 19-year-old made his first Premier League appearance of the season for Arsenal at the weekend when he came on to play the final 19 minutes of the Gunners’ defeat by Everton.

He will now be looking to hold down a more regular spot in the first team as he looks to help Arsenal turn around their stuttering form.

However, Arteta has warned Arsenal fans against expecting too much from Martinelli as the young forward works his way back to full fitness.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro before Arsenal’s League Cup quarter-final clash against Manchester City, Arteta said: “We cannot put that pressure on his shoulders, I don’t think it’s fair for him.

“He brings that enthusiasm that the fans can see because he’s got something special. He’s got a special energy every time he steps on that field.

“But remember that what Gabi has done in the Premier League in the time he has been with us is very limited and let him develop like we are doing with many other young kids we have here.

“It’s the same with many other young players who are taking more responsibility than they should do in this moment.

“But this is the squad that we have at the moment and what we have to manage. They have to try to do their best but I don’t think it’s fair to put all the pressure on them as well.”

Arsenal are back in Premier League action on Boxing Day when they host London rivals Chelsea FC at The Emirates.

