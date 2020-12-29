David Seaman and Ray Parlour both took to social media to lavish praise on Bukayo Saka after he helped to inspire Arsenal to a 1-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League on Tuesday night.

Arsenal headed into the game on the south coast looking to make it back to back wins in the Premier League for just the second time this season after their impressive 3-1 victory over Chelsea FC on Boxing Day.

Both sides had chances to score in the first half at the Amex Stadium but they went in level at the break.

The breakthrough for Arsenal finally came in the 66th minute when substitute Alexandre Lacazette scored with a close-range finish just moments after having come off the bench, with the in-form Saka having set up the Frenchman with a simple pass following an excellent run.

Arsenal legends Parlour and Seaman both took to Twitter shortly after the Gunners took the lead to praise both Lacazette and Saka for their input.

Parlour wrote: “Get in @LacazetteAlex brilliant from @BukayoSaka87.”

And Seaman added: “Great first and second touch @LacazetteAlex #COYG and brilliant support play from @BukayoSaka87 @Arsenal.”

After the final whistle, Parlour added in a separate tweet: “Another Big 3 pts. Much better 2nd half @Arsenal.”

The 19-year-old Saka, who has now scored two goals and made one assist in 14 Premier League games this season, ended up being substituted with 10 minutes left to play after picking up a knock.

The win moved Arsenal up into 13th place and left them with 20 points from their 16 games in the top flight this season.

Arsenal will now look to make it three wins on the spin in the Premier League when they take on West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns on Saturday night.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip