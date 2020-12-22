Chris Sutton names the two Arsenal players showing ‘fight’ under Mikel Arteta

Chris Sutton has singled out Kieran Tierney and Bukayo Saka as two of the Arsenal players showing “fight” during the Gunners’ difficult run of form.

The north London side have endured a disastrous start to the new Premier League season in what is Mikel Arteta’s first full campaign in charge.

The Gunners find themselves down in 15th place in the Premier League table after having won just four of their opening 14 games in the top flight so far this season.

Arsenal slumped to a 2-1 defeat by Everton on Saturday as they lost their fourth game in five outings to heap yet more pressure on Arteta and his team.

The Gunners will be looking to bounce back in the Premier League on Boxing Day when they host Chelsea FC at The Emirates.

Sutton feels that Arsenal are in danger of being dragged into a relegation fight, but he has seen encouraging signs from the likes of Saka and Tierney in recent games.

Writing in his column for the Daily Mail, Sutton said: “Arsenal aren’t above a race against relegation.

“Right now, they’re banking on three teams being worse than them. Mikel Arteta is very lucky the fans aren’t there because they’d be letting their feelings known.

“It started so well with that FA Cup victory. Now, Arsenal’s priority is staying in the Premier League rather than qualifying for Europe.

“To think how many moaners there were about Arsene Wenger perennially finishing inside the top four. Offer that now and they’d snap your hand off.

“Willian joined in the summer but may as well be playing in his slippers. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang decided to take a holiday after signing his bumper new deal.

“At least Kieran Tierney and Bukayo Saka are showing fight, but Arsenal are in trouble.

“They have too many talented players to drop to the Championship. The upcoming games against Brighton and West Bromwich could be six-pointers!”

Arsenal finished in eighth place in the Premier League table and won the FA Cup last season.

