David Seaman: What I really think about Thomas Partey at Arsenal

David Seaman is backing Thomas Partey to be a big success at Arsenal and says that the midfielder reminds him of former Gunners stars Patrick Vieira and Gilberto Silva.

Partey secured a big-money move to The Emirates on transfer deadline day in the summer as Mikel Arteta moved to bolster his midfield options ahead of his first full campaign in charge.

The Ghana international has already produced a handful of impressive performances since his transfer, although he has been missing since the 3-0 defeat by Aston Villa due to injury.

The 27-year-old will be hoping to hold down a regular fixture in the Arsenal team in the coming weeks and months as he bids to help the Gunners to climb the Premier League table.

Former Arsenal goalkeeper Seaman is a keen admirer of the former Atletico Madrid star, and he is tipping him to prove to be a great signing for the north London club.

Speaking in an interview with The Target Men podcast, Seaman said: “I see a lot of similarities between Thomas Partey and Patrick Vieira, but so much Gilberto Silva.

“He’s a strong, imposing midfield player and he’s got a physical presence which is exactly what Patrick had.

“Patrick had a lot more physical presence than Gilberto did, but Gilberto was one of those players that went under the radar, as he didn’t score many goals and he didn’t make massive 20-yard, 30-yard passes, but he was a real, proper player.

“When I look at Partey, I see a lot of similarities to Patrick – an imposing midfield player, which is what we’ve needed for a long time.”

Arsenal will return to Premier League action on Sunday when they take on their bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur away from home.

The Gunners have only won one of their last five games in the top flight.

