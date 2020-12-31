‘They have a link up’: Rio Ferdinand raves about two Arsenal youngsters

Rio Ferdinand is tipping Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli to strike up a brilliant partnership for Arsenal this season.

The pair were both named in the starting line-up as Arsenal claimed a 1-0 victory over Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League on Tuesday night.

Saka has been one of the Gunners’ standout performers this season and he was once again named as the man of the match in the win on the south coast.

Martinelli and Saka also both featured for the north London side as they claimed an impressive 3-1 win over Chelsea FC at The Emirates on Boxing Day.

Former Manchester United star Ferdinand has been highly impressed by what he has seen from both Saka and Martinelli in recent games, and he is tipping them to continue to be key players for the Gunners moving forwards.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Ferdinand said: “I didn’t see Arsenal getting a result at all [against Chelsea FC]. I didn’t think Arsenal had enough.

“Aubameyang not in form, not playing. But what I will say… I watched Martinelli at Bournemouth away last season – him and Saka together.

“They have a link up, they have a relationship that’s already there that I think in years to come will be a scary relationship. ‘They work so well together, and Tierney as well on that left-hand side backing it up.

“But Martinelli, I have to say is going to be a tremendous footballer. Top player.

“He’s come back into this team and he is showing what all the fuss was about before. ‘Chelsea away at Stamford Bridge – remember that goal? Running the length of the pitch, bang, goal. Cool as you like.

“He is going to be a huge, huge player. Massive talent. And I just hope he can stay fit, that’s all he needs. He’s been injured.”

Both Saka and Martinelli will be hoping to feature for Arsenal when the Gunners return to Premier League action on Saturday with a trip to West Brom as they bid to make it three wins in a row in the top flight.

