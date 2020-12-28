Mikel Arteta reacts to Granit Xhaka’s display for Arsenal against Chelsea FC

Mikel Arteta praised Granit Xhaka’s “commitment and character” after he helped to fire Arsenal to a 3-1 victory over Chelsea FC in the Premier League on Saturday.

Xhaka had missed Arsenal’s previous three games after he was sent off during the 1-0 defeat by Burnley at The Emirates on 13 December.

The Switzerland international was immediately restored to the starting line-up by Arteta for Saturday’s crunch clash against Chelsea FC, and the midfielder produced a solid display for the north London side.

Xhaka scored a brilliant free-kick for the Gunners on the stroke of half-time after Alexandre Lacazette had put the home side ahead from the penalty spot.

Bukayo Saka then made it 3-0 to the home side in the second half, before Tammy Abraham pulled a goal back for the visitors.

Xhaka has started 10 of Arsenal’s 15 games in the Premier League this season, and despite the criticism often aimed at the 28-year-old midfielder, he seems to have the full backing of his manager.

Asked about Xhaka’s performance at his post-match news conference on Saturday, Arteta replied: “Since I’ve been here he has always shown that. That’s why I have been really supportive of him.

“He makes mistakes, like we all do, but his commitment and character and how much he wants to fight for this club and this team is unquestionable, and I think today he showed that again.”

Xhaka will be hoping to feature when Arsenal travel to Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League on Tuesday night.

