‘Their cutting edge has gone’: Glenn Hoddle discusses Arsenal struggles

Glenn Hoddle believes that Arsenal have lost their “cutting edge” under Mikel Arteta this season following their poor run of form.

The Gunners slumped to a 2-0 loss to bitter local rivals Tottenham Hotspur in Sunday’s north London derby clash away from home to leave Arsenal towards the bottom of the Premier League table.

Arsenal have struggled to find consistent form all season and they currently find themselves with just four wins to their name from their first 11 games in the top flight.

The north London side have only managed to win one of their last five games in the Premier League and they have taken just 13 points from their 11 outings this season.

Former England manager Hoddle feels that Arsenal have lost their cutting edge under Arteta in recent weeks as he discussed what has gone wrong for the Gunners.

Speaking to the London Evening Standard, Hoddle said: “They are playing some decent football but their cutting edge has gone and I always feel they are vulnerable defensively.

“I do not think their defenders are good enough in one-v-ones, when they leave themselves in those situations they get caught out. There is a hell of a lot of work that Mikel Arteta has to do. I think they play from the back too much at times.

“It is OK doing that at Manchester City when you have a fabulous goalkeeper with his feet and you have bought players for millions who can cope with playing out of your own six-yard box.

“To go to Arsenal… they are not ready to do it as a team and you can pick them off. So they are putting a lot of pressure on themselves.

“In every unit of the pitch they have got a problem and they have to put it right. In Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette, they have some lovely players up front if they can create for them, but it is getting the right system and the right individuals to perform.

“At the moment they are wanting and they have a battle over the next few weeks to get some points on the board to ease the situation and allow Arteta to give his team the confidence to go and play.”

Arsenal will attempt to get back to winning ways in the Premier League on Sunday evening when they host Burnley at The Emirates.

The Gunners are aiming to try and break back into the top four this season after they finished eighth last term and won the FA Cup.

