‘It means nothing’: Jose Mourinho dismisses Arsenal record ahead of Tottenham clash

Jose Mourinho has insisted that his unbeaten home managerial record against Arsenal means nothing as his Tottenham side prepare to welcome the Gunners to White Hart Lane on Sunday.

Mourinho has hosted Arsenal a total of 10 times as a manager of Chelsea FC, Manchester United and Spurs, and has won six and drawn four of those games.

The Portuguese coach’s Spurs side are currently flying high at the top of the Premier League table, with the Lilywhites level on points with second-placed Liverpool FC as things stand.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have struggled to find consistent form in recent weeks and they currently find themselves down in the bottom half of the table.

Mourinho has now insisted that his impressive record in home games against Arsenal means nothing as his Spurs side prepare to welcome their bitter local rivals to their home ground.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Sky Sports, Mourinho said: “It means nothing for this game, it’s history and that’s it, I don’t really care.

“When I went to Newcastle the last time, the question was that I had never won in my career there and I didn’t really care about that either.”

Mourinho also delivered his verdict on Mikel Arteta at Arsenal.

He continued: “Is he a good coach? A talented coach? He has already won an important competition in the first few months of his career.

“We can’t deny that and to be at Arsenal you have to be good and if you are not then you are not there.

“So yes, Mikel (Arteta) is a good coach but I want to respect the others, especially the ones I don’t know well and are probably very talented.”

Arsenal are looking to finish in the top four this season after they ended up in eighth place in the table last term under Arteta.

