Gary Lineker sends message to Arsenal star during 1-1 draw with Southampton

Gary Lineker took to social media to praise Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after the forward ended his goal drought by scoring Arsenal’s equaliser in their 1-1 draw with Southampton on Wednesday night.

Arsenal headed into the game looking to return to winning ways after a miserable run of three defeats in a row in the Premier League.

Former Gunners forward Theo Walcott scored the opener with a chipped finish in the 18th minute against his old club at The Emirates.

Aubameyang, who had only scored two goals in the Premier League this season before Wednesday night’s game, equalised for the Gunners with a fine finish from inside the box.

Arsenal were reduced to 10 men in the 62nd minute when Gabriel was shown a second yellow card after bringing down Walcott.

The Gunners ended up claiming a point from the game, with Rob Holding having headed an effort onto the crossbar in stoppage time, but the north London side have still only won four of their 13 games in the Premier League this season.

Former England star Lineker is a keen admirer of Aubameyang and he took to social media to praise the Gabon forward following his goal.

Posting on Twitter, Lineker wrote: “All strikers have spells without goals. The best don’t let it affect them. @Aubameyang7 is one of best and now he’s scored the goals will flow again.”

Arsenal will return to Premier League action with a trip to Goodison Park to take on Everton on Saturday.

