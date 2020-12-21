Mikel Arteta delivers update on Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could be out of action for up to two weeks due to a calf injury.

The Gunners captain sat out Arsenal’s 2-1 defeat by Everton in the Premier League at Goodison Park on Saturday night due to the injury concern.

Arteta has now revealed that Arsenal do not yet know the full extent of Aubameyang’s injury, and that he will be assessed by medical staff in the coming days.

Aubameyang could miss Tuesday’s League Cup clash with Manchester City and the Boxing Day game against Chelsea FC.

Speaking at his post-match news conference after Arsenal’s loss at Goodison Park, Arteta said: “We want him [back] as quick as possible.

“He has a small strain and will need a few days. I don’t know if it a week or two weeks.

“It will depend how the injury evolves.”

Posting on Instagram before the loss to Everton, Aubameyang himself said: “I’m out today. Hopefully is not gonna take long to recover but I’m always behind my guys. Good luck boys.”

Arsenal will host Manchester City in the League Cup quarter-final on Tuesday night, before they welcome Chelsea FC to The Emirates on Boxing Day.

