‘There’s going to be a lot of pain’: Jamie Carragher discusses situation at Arsenal

Jamie Carragher has defended Mikel Arteta’s situation at Arsenal and has issued his backing for the Spanish manager.

The Spaniard finds himself under pressure at The Emirates after a miserable run of form in the Premier League left the Gunners towards the bottom of the table.

Arsenal have won just one of their last five games in the Premier League and they have lost three of their last four outings in the top flight to leave them with just 13 points from 11 games.

The north London side suffered a disappointing defeat by Tottenham Hotspur in the derby clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday to further damage their hopes of sealing a top-four finish this season.

Arsenal will be looking to turn things around when they take on Burnley at home in their next Premier League game on Sunday evening.

Liverpool FC legend Carragher feels that Arteta is not wholly to blame for the Gunners’ struggled this season and says that the north London club’s recruitment policy needs to be looked at closely.

Speaking on Monday Night Football on Sky Sports, Carragher said: “I think Mikel Arteta is a manager, for me, there might be talk about him being under pressure now but the situation he’s in, I wouldn’t even think about Mikel Arteta’s position.

“I really like Mikel Arteta. There’s a lot of nonsense around the club – bringing players, buying players.

“I think some signings were a joke. In terms or bringing Willian in, Luiz in, Cedric in. Is Kia Joorabchian making signings at the club?

“Mikel Arteta has brought in Thomas Partey and Gabriel. They look like Arsenal’s two best players at this moment, certainly early stages this season.

“They’ve had four managers and three CEOs since 2018. Just stick with Arteta. But there’s going to be a lot of pain for Arsenal.”

Arsenal will take on Dundalk in their final Europa League group stage game on Thursday night.

