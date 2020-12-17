Mikel Arteta has refused to rule out the possibility of Arsenal recalling Lucas Torreira back to the club early from his loan spell at Atletico Madrid.

The Uruguay international moved to the Spanish side in the summer transfer window on a season-long deal after the Gunners completed a deal to bring in Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid.

The 24-year-old midfielder has scored one goal in five La Liga appearances for Diego Simeone’s side so far this season, and he has made a total of nine appearances in all competitions.

However, the midfielder has only started two games in all competitions for Atletico Madrid following his move to the Spanish club.

Torreira has been linked with a move back to Arsenal in recent days following his lack of playing time at Atletico Madrid.

And Gunners boss Arteta has refused to rule out the possibility of Arsenal recalling the midfielder in the coming weeks.

Asked about Torreira’s situation, Arteta replied: “Edu has been dealing with that situation, but again, when the market opens and we have the possibility to bring players in and get players out, whatever we have to do, we will discuss it.”

Asked directly if that meant Torreira could return to Arsenal in January, Arteta replied: “I cannot comment on that at the moment.”

Arsenal will return to Premier League action on Saturday when they travel to face Everton at Goodison Park.

