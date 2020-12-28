‘Not yet’: Mikel Arteta delivers Thomas Partey update for Arsenal fans

Mikel Arteta says Thomas Partey has still not yet returned to full training with his Arsenal team-mates

The Sport Review
By The Sport Review
Monday 28 December 2020, 04:45 UK
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta (Photo: BT Sport / Screengrab)

Mikel Arteta has revealed that Thomas Partey is likely to miss Arsenal’s forthcoming Premier League games against Brighton and West Bromwich Albion.

The Ghana international has been sidelined since having suffered an injury during the first half of Arsenal’s 2-0 defeat by Tottenham Hotspur at the start of December.

Partey has been working on his recovery behind closed doors at Arsenal’s London Colney training base as he bids to make himself available again as quickly as possible.

Arteta was quizzed about the midfielder’s fitness levels after his side’s 3-1 victory over Chelsea FC in the Premier League on Saturday, and the Spaniard revealed that although the midfielder is making good progress, he is unlikely to be ready for the rest of the festive fixtures.

Asked if Partey could be fit for Arsenal’s forthcoming clashes against Brighton and West Brom, Arteta replied: “Not yet, he hasn’t started to train with us yet so I think he’s a few more days away.”

Arsenal will travel to Brighton on Tuesday night before they visit West Brom on 2 January in their first game of 2021.

Arteta is looking to steer the Gunners up the Premier League table following their stuttering form in the top flight this season.

