Mikel Arteta delivers latest Thomas Partey update for Arsenal fans

Mikel Arteta has revealed that Thomas Partey was due to return to full training on Saturday as he bids to return to action for Arsenal.

The Ghana midfielder has been missing from the Arsenal squad since he suffered an injury during the Gunners’ 3-0 loss to Aston Villa at home last month.

Partey, who joined the Gunners from Atletico Madrid in the summer transfer window, has been working hard on his fitness levels behind the scenes and is now closing in on a comeback.

It remains to be seen whether Partey will be deemed ready to be involved when Arsenal take on Tottenham Hotspur away from home on Sunday afternoon.

However, the signs appear to be positive for the 27-year-old as he closes in on a comeback for the Gunners ahead of the hectic festive period in the Premier League.

Speaking at a news conference on Friday, Arteta said of Partey’s fitness levels: “He’s putting a lot of pressure on us.

“He’s training tomorrow [Saturday] with us and let’s see how it goes in the next couple of days.”

Arsenal head into their crunch derby clash with Spurs on Sunday looking to return to winning ways in the Premier League following the disappointment of their 2-1 loss at home to Wolves last weekend.

The Gunners sealed a 4-1 win over Rapid Vienna in the Europa League on Thursday night.

