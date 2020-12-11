Mikel Arteta gives latest Arsenal injury update on Thomas Partey

Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Thomas Partey will miss the “next few” Arsenal matches after suffering an injury in the Gunners’ defeat by Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend.

The 27-year-old Ghana international started the north London derby clash but had to come off early in the second half after suffering a fresh injury setback.

The summer signing had been missing for a number of matches before the derby clash and Arteta has now confirmed that Partey will be missing for the Gunners’ upcoming fixtures, although he refused to put a specific timeframe on his spell on the sidelines.

Arteta has insisted that it was not too soon to bring Partey back into the starting line-up against Spurs at the weekend, as he confirmed the fresh setback for the midfielder on Wednesday.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Mirror, Arteta said: “I don’t think it was a bit too early because he was completely fine to play [against Spurs].

“He got injured in the same area. Not exactly the same spot, but similar as it was before. We MRI [scanned] him yesterday.

“There was an injury there and he will miss the next few matches.”

Arsenal are in Premier League action on Sunday night when they take on Burnley at The Emirates looking to return to winning ways in the top flight.

The Gunners have only won one of their last five games in the Premier League this season to leave them in 15th place in the table.

