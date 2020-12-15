Patrice Evra: What I really think about Willian at Arsenal

Patrice Evra has warned Arsenal fans to be patient with Willian after the Brazilian’s slow start to life at The Emirates.

The Brazilian attacking midfielder signed for the Gunners on a free transfer from Chelsea FC in the summer window and despite being a regular fixture in the Arsenal team, has struggled to produce consistent performances.

The 32-year-old has made three assists and has failed to score in 11 Premier League games for Arsenal so far this season, and he was unable to prevent the Gunners from slipping to a 1-0 defeat by Burnley in the top flight on Sunday night.

Willian is yet to score a single goal for the Gunners in all competitions this season, and former Manchester United star Evra has admitted that he has been surprised by the Brazilian’s slow start.

Speaking to Sky Sports on Sunday, Evra said of Willian: “I’m surprised because I understand at Chelsea he had a difficult time with [Jose] Mourinho, but what a talented player, what a wonderful player to watch.

“I’m surprised because playing for Arsenal, you don’t have that kind of pressure.

“I understand why Arsenal fans criticise him but he can do much better than that, he surely will.

“Maybe you have to adapt to a new team, I don’t want to find any excuses but I’m behind Willian and he will do much better than what he is doing right now.”

Arsenal will attempt to get back to winning ways in the Premier League when they host Southampton at The Emirates on Wednesday night.

The north London side have lost four of their last five games in the top flight to leave them just five points above the relegation zone after 12 games of the new campaign.

