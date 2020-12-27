Paul Merson names Arsenal player he thinks should be captain

Paul Merson believes that Kieran Tierney should be given the Arsenal captaincy this season.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the north London club’s current skipper but the Gunners have struggled to find consistent form in the Premier League under Mikel Arteta this season.

Tierney has been a regular fixture in the Arsenal team this season as he looks to establish himself as a key player for the north London side following his arrival at the club from Celtic last year.

Former Arsenal star Merson feels that the Scottish full-back would be the perfect choice to be the new Gunners captain this season.

Speaking to Sky Sports before the 3-1 win over Chelsea FC on Boxing Day, Merson said: “I would give it to Tierney as he’d run through a brick wall for you.

“He’s the one player I look at who gives everything, and I’d give him the captaincy. There’s a way of showing how much you care, and the relationship he is building with Bukayo Saka down the left looks decent.

“Arsenal need that all around the pitch, and at the moment they’re in a relegation battle. For me, I don’t see them doing what Burnley are capable of, rolling their sleeves up.

“Arsenal are searching for the perfect win but they need to start grinding out results.”

Arsenal will return to Premier League action on Tuesday night when they travel to face Brighton and Hove Albion in the top flight.

After that, Arteta’s side will travel to take on West Bromwich Albion away from home on 2 January in their first game of 2021.

The north London side started the season aiming to break back into the top four after they finished in eighth place last term.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip