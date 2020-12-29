Garth Crooks believes that Bukayo Saka has all the makings of an Arsenal superstar following his fine performance in the Gunners’ 3-1 victory over Chelsea FC on Boxing Day.

Saka has been a regular fixture in the starting line-up for the Gunners this season, and he has scored two goals in 13 Premier League games for Mikel Arteta’s men.

The 19-year-old’s solid performances have been one of the major positives in what has been an otherwise difficult season for the north London side.

Saka was named as the man of the match after he netted Arsenal’s third goal in their impressive 3-1 win over Chelsea FC at The Emirates over the weekend.

Former Tottenham star Crooks has been hugely impressed by what he has seen from the teenager in an Arsenal shirt this season – and he is tipping him for big things in the future.

Selecting Saka in his team of the week, Crooks wrote in his BBC Sport column: “I hope Arsenal realise what they’ve got here. This kid could be anything he wants to be.

“How anyone could even suggest that Saka didn’t mean to chip Edouard Mendy for Arsenal’s third against Chelsea, having seen the analysis, is a mystery to me.

“You see the lad look at the keeper before he attempts to execute the skill. The only people who could possibly suggest this magnificent goal was anything other than a fluke are those incapable of displaying such ability.

“Saka was one of the few players who never gave up against Burnley in an otherwise abject performance – a 1-0 defeat on 13 December – while his build-up play for Aubameyang’s goal in the 1-1 draw against Southampton three days later was outstanding.

“The Gunners have developed some great players in the past and if they play their cards right they may be on the verge of creating another.”

Saka will be hoping to feature for Arsenal when the Gunners travel to face Brighton and Hove Albion in the top flight on Tuesday night.

The Gunners are aiming to make it back to back wins in the top flight as they bid to get their campaign back on track.

