Mikel Arteta delivers update on Thomas Partey for Arsenal fans

Mikel Arteta has revealed that Thomas Partey is expected to remain sidelined for Arsenal’s next few games due to injury.

The 27-year-old midfielder has not featured for the Gunners since being subbed of at half-time during Arsenal’s 3-0 defeat by Aston Villa two weeks ago.

Partey was not involved as Arsenal crashed to a 2-1 home defeat by Wolves at home in the Premier League on Sunday night at The Emirates.

The midfielder had been adapting well to life at The Emirates after having signed for the Gunners from Atletico Madrid at the end of the summer transfer window.

However, it appears that the Ghana international will not be back in action any time soon for the north London side.

Speaking after his side’s disappointing defeat by Wolves on Sunday night, Arteta said: “He had an injury very early in the game [against Aston Villa], he wanted to continue the second half.

“We knew it was a significant injury. He’s done very well and he’s working very hard, he wants to be available.

“Hopefully we can get him back soon but it’s an area we need to be careful and we need to be protective with the player.

“I don’t think he will be with us in the next few games.”

Arsenal are back in Europa League action on Thursday night when they take on Rapid Vienna. They will then prepare for their crunch Premier League showdown with bitter local rivals Tottenham away from home on Sunday afternoon.

The north London side are currently down in 14th place in the Premier League table, having won just one of their last five games in the top flight.

