Roy Keane aims dig at Arsenal ahead of Tottenham clash

Roy Keane has aimed a dig at Arsenal by claiming that the Gunners should just about be able to avoid relegation this season following their stuttering form.

The north London side have struggled to find consistent form in the Premier League in recent weeks, and they suffered another home defeat on Sunday night when they were beaten 2-1 by Wolves at The Emirates.

Arsenal have only won one of their last five games in the top flight to leave them struggling in the bottom half of the table as things stand.

Mikel Arteta has been tasked with steering Arsenal back into the top four this season after they finished eighth in the Premier League table last term.

The Gunners must now dust themselves down as they prepare for a crunch showdown against bitter local rivals Tottenham away from home next weekend.

And former Manchester United midfielder Keane could not help but aim a cheeky dig at the Gunners following their defeat by Wolves on Sunday night.

Asked how big the clash against Premier League leaders Tottenham is for Arteta, Keane told Sky Sports on Sunday night: “They all seem big at the moment obviously don’t they?

“That might be the best thing for them to have next week – a derby. Obviously there are no supporters there – going away maybe less pressure than at home.

“But I still think Arsenal will have enough to stay up I think. I still think they’ll be strong enough to stay in the division.”

Arsenal have not won the Premier League title since their famous unbeaten triumph in 2003-04.

