Arsenal to prioritise this key signing in the January transfer window – report

Arsenal will make funds available to Mikel Arteta in the January transfer window, with signing a new creative midfielder the top priority, according to reports.

The Daily Mail is reporting that the north London club are preparing to make funds available next month as Arteta looks to bolster his squad following their dreadful start to the new season.

Arsenal currently find themselves down in 15th place in the Premier League table after having won just four of their first 14 games in the top flight this term.

However, according to the report, Arsenal are ready to back Arteta in the January transfer market as they look to make some key signings next month.

The story claims that signing a new creative midfielder will be the priority for the Gunners in the forthcoming transfer window as Arteta looks to reverse his side’s ailing fortunes.

It is claimed in the same article that the Arsenal hierarchy are backing Arteta – in the short-term at least – despite the Gunners’ worrying form this season.

The article also claims that the vast majority of Arsenal players remain behind Arteta during the club’s poor run of form.

Arsenal will host Manchester City in the League Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday night before they take on Chelsea FC at The Emirates on Boxing Day.

