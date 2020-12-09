Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are both interested in AC Milan’s in-form midfielder Franck Kessie, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet CalcioMercato, as quoted by TEAMtalk, is reporting that Kessie’s impressive performances for AC Milan have prompted interest from the Premier League’s north London side duo.

The same article states that Arsenal and Spurs have been keeping a close eye on Kessie’s performances in the middle of the park for the Serie A giants this term.

According to the same story, Arsenal and Tottenham are weighing up a potential bid for Kessie but the two clubs are unlikely to sign the 23-year-old until the 2021 summer transfer window.

The report reveals that the San Siro outfit would want a transfer fee in the region of £35m to £45m for the former Atalanta midfielder in the upcoming transfer windows.

CalcioMercato go on to add that AC Milan don’t want to sell Kessie given his impressive performances for the Rossoneri and the San Siro outfit will look to tie down the African midfielder to a new long-term deal.

The story concludes by saying that Arsenal and Spurs will continue to monitor Kessie’s situation.

Arsenal signed Thomas Partey in a £45m deal from Atletico Madrid in the 2020 summer transfer window to reinforce their options in the middle of the park.

The Gunners will host Burnley at The Emirates and Tottenham will travel to Crystal Palace on Sunday.

