Arsenal are considering a move to sign Inter Milan midfielder Christian Eriksen in the January transfer window, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet Gazzetta Dello Sport, as quoted by website Sport Witness, is reporting that Arsenal are looking at a potential transfer for the former Tottenham Hotspur playmaker.

The same article states that the Gunners are hoping to lure the Denmark international to The Emirates next month following Eriksen’s struggles at Inter Milan.

According to the same story, Eriksen is eager to leave the San Siro outfit to secure regular first-team football after finding himself out of favour under Antonio Conte.

The report goes on to add that Inter Milan are willing to send Eriksen out on loan with a view to an arrangement for a permanent transfer at the end of the season.

Gazzetta dello Sport claim that Eriksen is likely to return to the Premier League and Arsenal are monitoring the 28-year-old’s situation ahead of the January transfer window.

The story suggests that Granit Xhaka could be included as part of the deal if Inter Milan are willing to enter into negotiations with the north London side.

Eriksen has only scored four times in 37 games over the past year at Inter Milan following his move to the Serie A giants last January.

Arsenal will host Chelsea FC in their next Premier League game at The Emirates on Boxing Day.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip