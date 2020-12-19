Arsenal are keeping tabs on Slavia Prague winger Abdallah Sima ahead of the January transfer window, according to reports in Italy.

Italian website CalcioMercato, as quoted by The Daily Express, is reporting that the Gunners have been keeping a close eye on the 19-year-old’s development at Slavia Prague.

The same story says that Italian giants Juventus have also been keeping a close eye on Sima, who has been impressing with his performances for the Czech side.

Sima has scored 13 goals in 18 appearances this season, including six strikes in six appearances in the league for Slavia Prague. Has netted five goals in his last three league appearances for the Czech club.

The article claims that scouts from both Arsenal and Juventus have taken note of Sima’s impressive performances as the clock ticks down to the January transfer window.

Arsenal are likely to be linked with a number of potential signings in the January transfer window following their miserable domestic form.

The Gunners are languishing down in 15th place in the Premier League table, after having won just four of their first 13 games in the top flight this term.

They will aim to get back to winning ways when they travel to Goodison Park to take on Everton on Saturday.

