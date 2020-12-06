Arsenal are set to revive their interest in Istanbul Basaksehir playmaker Berkay Ozcan in the January transfer window, according to a report in Germany.

German media outlet Transfermarket, as quoted by The Sun, is reporting that the Gunners previously scouted the 22-year-old in 2017 but Arsenal opted against a swoop to sign the playmaker during his stint at Schalke 04.

The same article states that Arsenal have renewed their interest after Ozcan’s impressive form for Istanbul Basaksehir after moving to the Turkish club from Hamburg.

According to the same story, the Gunners are heading interest in the Turkey international as Arsenal look to add more creativity to their midfield under Mikel Arteta.

The report goes on to add that the German-born Turkish midfielder has earned favourable comparisons to Arsenal outcast Mesut Ozil following his performances at Istanbul Basaksehir.

Ozcan has made 43 appearances in all competitions for the Turkish side since his move to the club in 2019.

The Turkey international was part of the Istanbul Basaksehir side that were 2-1 winners against Arsenal’s bitter rivals Manchester United in the Champions League group stage.

Ozcan played 74 minutes of their 4-1 loss to Manchester United in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford last month.

Arsenal have been linked with Lyon playmaker Houssem Aouar as a potential recruit to improve their attacking midfield options after the Gunners spent £45m on Atletico Madrid star Thomas Partey this summer.

The Gunners will take on Tottenham Hotspur in the north London derby on Sunday afternoon.

