Arsenal are weighing up the possibility of a shock swoop to sign former Chelsea FC striker Diego Costa, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet AS English, as quoted by the Daily Express, is reporting that Arsenal are considering a move to sign the Spain international in the January transfer window.

The same article states that Atletico Madrid are prepared to allow Costa to leave six months before the end of his current deal with los Rojiblancos following his return to the club in 2018.

According to the same story, Costa has struggled to have an impact at Atletico Madrid due to a host of injury problems since he returned to Wanda Metropolitano.

The report goes on to add that Arsenal are in the market to sign a new striker to provide cover for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.

However, AS English claim that Atletico are unhappy with how Arsenal went about signing Thomas Partey from the La Liga side in the summer, which be a potential stumbling block to a deal for Costa.

The Spanish striker has only scored 19 times in 81 games in all competitions since his return to Atletico from Chelsea FC in the 2018 January transfer window.

Costa scored 52 goals in 89 games during his three-season stint at Chelsea FC, winning the Premier League twice as well as the League Cup.

Arsenal were 3-1 winners against Chelsea FC on Boxing Day, and the Gunners will travel to West Brom on Saturday.

