Arsenal are ready to battle it out with Tottenham Hotspur for the signing of Hungarian midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai in the January transfer window, according to a report in England.

Website Eurosport is reporting that the two north London clubs are interested in the Hungary international following Szoboszlai’s fine performances over the past 18 months or so.

The same article states that the 20-year-old is considered one of the best prospects in European football following his emergence at Austrian club RB Salzburg.

According to the same story, Szoboszlai has indicated that he is ready to leave the Austrian Bundesliga champions and take the next step in his fledging career.

Eurosport write that Arsenal and Tottenham are heading Premier League interest in the Hungary international ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

The story claims that Serie A side AC Milan and La Liga giants Atletico Madrid are also ready to put forward a proposal to the Salzburg midfielder about a potential transfer.

However, the report reveals that RB Salzburg’s sister club RB Leipzig are in pole position to sign the Hungarian playmaker.

Szoboszlai has scored four times in nine games in the Austrian Bundesliga this season, while he’s netted two times in five outings in the Champions League.

The Hungarian midfielder has established himself as a regular in the RB Salzburg team over the past two-and-a-half seasons, scoring 25 goals in 78 games in all competitions.

Arsenal will take on Tottenham at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the north London derby on Sunday evening.

