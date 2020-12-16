Arsenal are contemplating the possible sale of Granit Xhaka in the January transfer window, according to a report in England.

Eurosport is reporting that the Gunners could finally axe the 28-year-old following his mixed performances for the north London side since his move to the Premier League in 2016.

The same article states that Mikel Arteta is running out of patience with the Switzerland international, who was sent off against Burnley on Sunday, as the Arsenal manager looks to reverse the club’s ailing fortunes.

According to the same story, Xhaka doesn’t quite fit into the harmonious atmosphere that Arteta is attempting to cultivate at Arsenal.

Eurosport go on to reveal that the Gunners would consider offloading Xhaka if Arsenal receive a serious bid for the defensive midfielder in the January transfer window.

The report goes on to add that Arsenal’s stance is surprising, given Arteta reintegrated Xhaka into the Gunners team after his predecessor Unai Emery had frozen out the Swiss midfielder.

The report goes on to state that David Luiz, Shkodran Mustafi and Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Alexandre Lacazette could all leave Arsenal in the summer amid the uncertainty surrounding their respective contracts.

Xhaka has scored 12 times in 190 games in all competitions over the past four-and-a-half seasons at Arsenal.

The Switzerland international has been sent off three times and received 37 yellow cards during his Arsenal career so far.

Arsenal will host in-form Southampton at The Emirates on Wednesday night.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip