Arsenal are looking at a potential deal to sign Isco on a six-month loan deal from Real Madrid, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet AS, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Arsenal are interested in a potential swoop to Isco from Real Madrid given the experienced midfielder is out of favour under los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane.

The same article states that Isco is being tipped to leave The Bernabeu in the January transfer window but the 28-year-old would prefer to remain in Spain rather than move to the Premier League.

According to the same story, the four-time Champions League winner would like to link up with his former Spain boss Julen Lopetegui at Sevilla.

AS claim that Arsenal are still in the hunt to sign Isco in a loan deal given Mikel Arteta wants to add more creativity to his midfield.

The report goes on to add that Isco is viewed as a potential replacement for Mesut Ozil given the Arsenal boss has snubbed the former Germany international.

The story also claims that Arsenal would need to sell a couple of players or send out some fringe members of their squad on loan before the north London side could sign Isco.

The Spanish midfielder has made one assist in 10 appearances in the Spanish top flight so far this season.

Isco has netted 51 times in 318 games in all competitions over the past eight seasons at Real Madrid following his move from Malaga in 2013.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip