Arsenal are plotting a potential swoop to sign Sevilla’s Joan Jordan to bolster their midfield options in the January transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Sun, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Gunners are looking at the 26-year-old as a potential midfield recruit ahead of the second half of the 2020-21 Premier League campaign.

The same article states that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta wants to sign a versatile midfielder to go alongside summer signing Thomas Partey in the heart of the pitch.

According to the same story, the Gunners are prepared to meet Sevilla’s £32m asking price for the Spanish midfielder in order to get the player that Arteta wants.

The Sun reveal that Arsenal have been scouting the Sevilla midfielder for three seasons since Jordan was at Eibar before he moved to los Palanganas in 2018.

The report adds that Arteta has been particularly impressed by Jordan’s “ability to lead and inspire”.

Jordan has made two assists in 12 appearances in the Spanish top flight this term, while the central midfielder has played in five Champions League fixtures this term.

Arsenal ended a winless run with a 3-1 victory over bitter rivals Chelsea FC on Boxing Day at The Emirates.

The Gunners have struggled to find a consistent performance level in Arteta’s first full season in charge.

The north London outfit, who travel to West Brom on Saturday, find themselves closer to the relegation zone than the top four following their mixed performances.

