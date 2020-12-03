Arsenal are still keeping tabs on Manchester City defender John Stones, according to a report in England.

Website Eurosport is reporting that the Gunners are looking to sign a new centre-half to further bolster Mikel Arteta’s defence ahead of the second half of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

The same article states that Arsenal are interested in Manchester City centre-half John Stones as a potential recruit ahead of the 2021 January transfer window.

According to the same story, the north London side have asked to be kept informed about Stones’s current situation at Manchester City after the 26-year-old’s lack of playing time so far this season.

The report goes on to add that the Gunners would like to be able to speak to Stones about a potential transfer to The Emirates if Manchester City do decide to make Stones available in the January transfer window.

Eurosport reveal that Stones has adopted a patient stance as the England international looks to play his way back into Pep Guardiola’s starting XI in spite of the addition of Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake this summer.

Stones has started just two of Manchester City’s nine Premier League games this season to underline the English defender’s diminishing status at The Etihad.

The England defender has won two Premier League titles and the FA Cup during his five-year stint at Manchester City.

Stones did play in Manchester City’s 5-0 victory over Burnley at The Etihad last weekend.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip