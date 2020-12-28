Arsenal are considering a bid to sign Borussia Dortmund winger Julian Brandt as an alternative to Houssem Aouar, according to a report in England.

The Athletic, as quoted by The Sun, is reporting that Arsenal have had a rethink about Aouar and the Lyon playmaker has fallen down the scouting pecking order ahead of the January transfer window.

The same article states that Arsenal have “reservations” about signing the 22-year-old from Lyon in January despite the Gunners failing with a bid in the 2020 summer transfer window.

According to the same story, the Gunners have earmarked some potential alternatives to Aouar as Mikel Arteta looks to continue his rebuild of the Gunners team.

The report reveals that Mikel Arteta was interested in Dominik Szoboszlai before the Hungary international opted to swap Red Bull Salzburg for RB Leipzig.

The Athletic claim that Arsenal are now keeping an eye on Borussia Dortmund winger Brandt, 24, following his promising performances for the Bundesliga giants over the past 12 months or so.

The media outlet state that the north London side are interested in Brandt despite his limited impact at Dortmund as the Germany international continues to face competition fierce for a starting spot.

Brandt has scored three goals and has made eight assists in 49 games in the Bundesliga for Dortmund since his move to the Westfalenstadion from Stuttgart in 2019.

Arsenal were 3-1 winners against Chelsea FC at The Emirates on Boxing Day to build some confidence under Arteta.

The Gunners will take on Brighton at the Amex Stadium on Tuesday evening.

