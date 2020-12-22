Arsenal are interested in a swoop to sign Valencia striker Maxi Gomez in the January transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mirror, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that Arsenal are looking at a swoop to sign the Uruguay international in next month’s transfer window to bolster Mikel Arteta’s attacking options.

The same article states that the Gunners could sign Gomez in a cut-price deal given that Valencia are under pressure to sell the Uruguayan forward in January.

According to the same story, Gomez has a contract release clause of £125m but Arsenal could sign the 24-year-old for a fraction of that price.

The report goes on to add that Mikel Arteta is interested in Gomez because he feels that the South American could ease the pressure on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.

Gomez has netted 14 goals in 53 games in all competitions for Valencia since his move to The Mestalla from Celta Vigo in a £14m deal in 2019.

The Uruguayan forward has netted four times in 12 games in the Spanish top flight this season.

Gomez started his professional career at Uruguayan Primera Division side Defensor Sporting before the forward moved to Celta Vigo in 2017.

Arsenal slumped to their eighth Premier League defeat of the 2020-21 season on Saturday night with a 2-1 loss to Everton.

The Gunners will take on Chelsea FC at The Emirates on Boxing Day.

