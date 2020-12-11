Arsenal are set to rival Wolverhampton Wanderers in the race to sign Valencia striker Maxi Gomez, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting that Arsenal are keeping tabs on Gomez’s situation at Valencia after the Uruguay international’s impressive performances for Los Che.

The same article states that Valencia need to raise funds so Gomez could be sold in January or the summer to ease the Spanish club’s financial concerns.

According to the same story, West Ham attempted to sign the 24-year-old in the summer but Valencia rejected the east London side’s bid for the attacker.

The report goes on to add that Gomez has a £125m contract release clause thanks to his reputation as one of the best forwards in the Spanish top flight this term.

The Daily Mail report that Arsenal have watched Gomez for the past two seasons following his impressive return of 14 goals in 48 games in all competitions at Valencia.

The story adds that Manchester City, Everton, Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur are all interested in the Valencia forward.

Gomez moved to Valencia in a £13m deal from Celta Vigo in the 2019 summer transfer window.

Arsenal have failed to win their last four Premier League games to heap pressure on Mikel Arteta in his first full season in charge.

The Gunners have lost to Aston Villa, Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur to leave Arsenal in 15th place in the Premier League table.

Arsenal will take on Burnley at The Emirates on Sunday before the Gunners host Southampton on Wednesday.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip