Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is continuing to monitor Manchester City defender John Stones, according to a report in England.

Website 90Min is reporting that the Arsenal manager has asked to be kept in the loop on the England international’s situation at Manchester City ahead of the 2021 January transfer window.

The same article states that Stones is facing an uncertain future at Manchester City given that the former Barnsley defender has 18 months left to run on his current deal.

According to the same story, Arsenal would be prepared to offer Stones a way out of Manchester City, with the English defender competing with Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte and Nathan Ake at the Etihad Stadium.

The report goes on to add that the Gunners boss is a big admirer of Stones after Arteta got to work with the Englishman first-hand when he was Pep Guardiola’s assistant coach at the Citizens.

90Min suggest that Stones needs regular first-team football to force his way back into Gareth Southgate’s plans ahead of the European championship next summer.

The story concludes by reporting that the Manchester City defender is considering his future at the Citizens and is optimistic that his current employers won’t stand in his way if he decides to seek a new challenge in north London.

Stones moved to Manchester City in a £50m deal from Everton in the 2016 summer transfer window following Guardiola’s appointment as manager.

The England international has won two Premier League titles at Manchester City.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip