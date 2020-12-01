Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will leave Arsenal at the end of the 2020-21 Premier League season despite signing a new contract in the summer, according to Paul Ince.

The Gunners captain produced another subdued performance in Arsenal’s 2-1 defeat by Wolverhampton Wanderers at The Emirates on Sunday night after Gabriel Magalhaes cancelled out Pedro Neto’s opener before Daniel Podence scored a winner.

Aubameyang, 31, has only scored two goals in 10 games in the Premier League this season to raise questions about the Gabon international’s performances.

The former Borussia Dortmund striker hasn’t scored from open play for Arsenal since their first fixture of the season, when the Gunners skipper netted in a 3-2 victory over Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Aubameyang’s only other Premier League goal came from the penalty spot in Arsenal’s 1-0 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford back in November.

Former Manchester United midfielder Ince believes Aubameyang will leave quit Arsenal at the end of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

“Aubameyang for me is a worry,” Ince told DAZN, as quoted by Metro. “He looks frustrated.

“He looks like he’s not getting enough service. If he doesn’t get service – even though he signed a three-year contract- I can’t see him being there next year. I really, really can’t.

“I don’t care [if he’s signed a new deal]. It looks like he’s got that sort of body language that he’s just not happy. It doesn’t look right.”

Aubameyang has scored 74 times in 120 games in all competitions over the past three years since his £56m move to Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund in January 2018.

Arsenal will face Rapid Wien in the Europa League on Thursday night before Mikel Arteta’s men take on Tottenham Hotspur in the north London derby on Sunday.

