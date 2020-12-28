Arsenal have identified Rafael Benitez as a potential replacement for Mikel Arteta if their current manager is sacked, according to a report in England.

The Sunday Mirror, as quoted by The Express, is reporting that the Gunners are looking at potential replacements in the event that Arteta is relieved of his duties.

The same article states that Arsenal have looked at former Paris Saint-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel and ex-Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri as potential options.

According to the same story, the Gunners board would be eager to appoint former Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC manager Benitez, 60, if Arteta ends up being sacked by the north London side.

The report claims that Benitez could be lured away from Chinese Super League club Dalian Pro if the north London side were to move to appoint the experienced Spanish coach.

The Sunday Mirror say that Benitez has a lot of admirers in the Arsenal board and that the Spaniard represents the north London side’s first-choice to replace Arteta.

The current Arsenal boss eased some of the growing pressure on his shoulders on Boxing Day thanks to a 3-1 victory over bitter rivals Chelsea FC at the Emirates Stadium.

Goals from Alexandre Lacazette, Granit Xhaka and Bukayo Saka secured three points for the home side in the London derby.

Arsenal will travel to Brighton in their final Premier League fixture of the calendar year on Tuesday evening.

