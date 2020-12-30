Arsenal are weighing up a potential swoop to sign FC Barcelona outcast Riqui Puig in the January transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Athletic, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Arsenal are in the market to sign a new midfielder who is capable of creating chances for team-mates and contributing goals.

The same article states that the Gunners have identified Puig as a surprise candidate to fill the void left by Mesut Ozil in Mikel Arteta’s midfield for the second half of the 2020-21 season.

According to the same story, Arsenal’s scouts have already watched Puig several times for FC Barcelona ahead of the January transfer window.

The report goes on to state that Puig looks to be heading for a January transfer after the 21-year-old failed to impress new FC Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman.

The Athletic claim that the former Southampton boss would like to sell Puig or make the youngster available to sign on loan in the January transfer window.

They report that the Gunners sense an “opportunistic bargain” could be in the offing for the north London side.

The article also discusses a number of potential obstacles to a deal, including Arsenal’s concerns about whether Puig would be able to adapt to the north London side and the midfielder’s desire to remain at Camp Nou.

Puig has made 19 appearances for the FC Barcelona senior team since making his debut in the first team in 2019.

Arsenal signed Dani Ceballos on a season-long loan from Real Madrid for the second successive campaign back in the summer.

